UAE: New Covid-19 drive-through testing centre opens

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE's largest healthcare network, has announced the opening of a new drive-through testing centre at Al Wagan Hospital, part of Tawam Hospital.
Located within Al Wagan hospital, the centre will provide a convenient and easily accessible alternative to those in need of testing and provide accurate and reliable test results for all members of Al Wagan community and those residing in adjacent remote areas.
The PCR tests are available in Al Wagan Hospital on a daily basis from Monday to Friday from 8am to 8pm where timing from 4pm to 8pm is reserved for drive-through only.
The prime focus for Al Wagan Hospital continues to remain the provision of excellent care to the community it serves, and the testing centre is in line with this mandate, aiming to boost patient experience and satisfaction.
