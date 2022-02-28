UAE: New council to build govt-private ties; system to promote tolerance at workplace

The Cabinet also adopted an 'Emirati ecosystem' to promote the principles of tolerance and coexistence in working environments

A new council announced in the UAE will develop plans, implement projects, and build government-private partnerships.

The Emirates Council for Balanced Development aims to develop the UAE’s different regions, providing opportunities for citizens and ensuring a better future for children.

This came as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, chaired a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

Sheikh Mohammed said the council would be chaired by Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and Member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

“I am optimistic about Theyab bin Mohammed and the youth’s energy,” said Sheikh Mohammed.

The council will oversee the management of projects, coordinating with relevant ministries and local authorities on regions’ development plans, following up the implementation of initiatives, and approving the proposed areas of partnership with the private sector, especially national companies.

The Cabinet also adopted an “Emirati ecosystem” to promote the principles of tolerance and coexistence in working environments of all institutions of both government and private sectors. This aims at implementing first-of-its-kind standard specifications.

