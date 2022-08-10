UAE: New community races to let participants train for December marathon

Two Abu Dhabi entities have launched a three-race series for the public to train at malls and stadiums ahead of the fourth Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon, which will be held on December 17.

Held over the next three months, the Race Series Edition by Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) is open to people of all ages.

On September 3, people can run 5km, 3km or 1km inside Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi. On October 3, they can try 10km, 5km and 3km at the iconic Hazza bin Zayed Stadium in Al Ain. Finally, on November 5, the public can test their fitness level in a 21.1km half-marathon on a new course on Yas Island, as well as 3km, 5km and 10km distances.

Titled ‘For the Community, By the Community,’ the race series demonstrates how the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022 is driving community engagement and promoting a healthy lifestyle for all UAE residents.

Aref Al Awani, general secretary, ADSC, said: “The new series of community races represent a distinctive addition to the fourth Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon programme and the agenda of our sporting activities in general. It further reveals our enduring commitment to encourage the practice of sports among members of society of all age groups and ensure that it promotes our healthy and active lifestyle programme to further improve the Quality of Life Index in Abu Dhabi.”

Dr Saif Sultan Al Nasseri, Director of Human Capital directorate at Adnoc, said: “The Race Series Edition provides a great opportunity for members of the public to train and practice their race strategies ahead of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon and we encourage everyone to take advantage. Adnoc is pleased to support this initiative and we will continue enabling the wellbeing of our community through our integrated health and sporting initiatives.”

Registration for the Race Series Edition will open in August at https://supersportsuae.com where runners will have the option to select their preferred event and distance or sign up for the whole series.

Organisers have created a special bundle for those eager to take part in the whole Race Series. Individual sign-up for each event is Dh55, while entry for the half-marathon on Yas Island on November 5 is Dh175. Runners who sign up to all three events will receive a 20 per cent discount, with prices starting from Dh115.

Those who have already registered for the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022 will benefit from a 30 per cent discount code for the Race Series Edition.

Registration for the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon 2022 and its accompanying races across 10km, 5km, and 2.5km distances is open via the official website, https://www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com. Those who sign up before September 30 will receive a 10 per cent discount.

Last year’s marathon attracted more than 12,000 participants of various ages and abilities, in addition to a sizeable group of elite international athletes. The 42.2km race was held alongside additional 10km, 5km, and 2.5 km competitions to maximise participation.