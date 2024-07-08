UAE: New bus services from Ajman to Abu Dhabi starting July 9

Since most of these are flammable substances, when exposed to the Sun, they may cause a vehicle to catch on fire
Public buses from Ajman to Abu Dhabi will be running a total of four trips every day starting July 9, announced the Ajman Public Transport Authority (Apta) authority on X on Monday, July 8.
Four buses will depart from Ajman to Abu Dhabi, and another two will depart from Abu Dhabi to Ajman.
The trip will start from Al Musalla Station to Abu Dhabi Bus Station and back to Al Musalla Station — with first bus departing Ajman at 7am and the last at 7pm. The first trip from Abu Dhabi will be at 10am and the last will depart at 9.30pm.
The bus ticket costs Dh35 and the commuters can pay using their Masaar card.
In a social media post, the authority said they increased the routes on the Abu Dhabi line to meet the needs of the commuting public.
To further help the commuting public, Ajman's bus-on-demand (BOD) service is now back in operation after the service was suspended on June 4.
With minibuses made available from 6am to 11pm, the Transport Authority's BOD service cuts waiting time for commuters and helps ease traffic congestion. Seats on the bus are booked through an app and its route is instantly determined based on service requests.
The commuter simply has to specify his/her location and destination, and the AI-powered app then specifies the nearest point where he/she can take the bus.
Passengers pay Dh7 each through the app.If a customer is booking the service for more than one, Dh4 is charged for each additional person with a maximum of four people.
For Abu Dhabi residents, intercity buses connecting them to Sharjah and Dubai are conveniently available.
The RTA routes E100 and E101 seamlessly connect Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
The SRTA route 117R connects Abu Dhabi to a number of stops within Sharjah, at a fare of Dh30.
To further plan one's intercity journey from Abu Dhabi, visit https://darbi.itc.gov.ae/
Residents from Ras Al Khaimah can also go to Abu Dhabi by taking the intercity bus that operates Saturday to Friday at 9am and 3pm with a fare of Dh47.
