UAE: New blood donation collection site with capacity of 50 people, opens

The site will have a general practitioner, medical laboratory technician, nursing staff, and a donation assistant

File photo

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 3:13 PM Last updated: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 3:34 PM

A new blood donation collection site has been opened in Al Ain, the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services (ADBBS) announced.

The facility at Al Ain Mall can receive up to 50 donors a day and will be operational for a year.

The site will have an expert medical team comprising a general practitioner, medical laboratory technician, nursing staff, and a donation assistant.

The ADBBS is overseen by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH) and managed by Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha). The collection site will follow the highest quality standards to ensure maximum donor safety.

Dr Marwan Ali Al Kaabi, Acting Group Chief Operations Officer, Seha, pointed out data by the World Health Organisation that 90 per cent of people who are eligible to donate blood are currently not doing so.

“One unit of donated whole blood can save up to three lives and we truly believe that improved access to donation services through the new site will boost the number of blood donations. We hope this is a positive step forward in improving access for donors while simultaneously enhancing awareness regarding blood donation, among the local community.”

Dr Huda Khalfan Al Shamsi, ADBBS, Director, hoped the new site will help further stabilise its blood supply and fulfill the needs and requirements of Al Ain’s hospitals and community.

“Blood banks serve a pivotal role in saving countless human lives, but we can’t do this if we do not have enough blood supply to cater to the vast number of patients in need of it. This is why blood banks are always in need of fresh blood to donate.”

Ahmed Al Kasem, head of human resources and public relations at Al Ain Mall, said: “Abu Dhabi Blood Bank Services are leaders of blood donation in the Al Ain region, and we consider it a privilege to be able to partner with them for such a noble cause.”

The site in Al Ain Mall will be open every Friday from 5 pm to 10 pm. For further details, visit seha.ae/bloodbank or call 03 707 4191.

