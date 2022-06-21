UAE: New biosecurity requirements to practice sustainable agriculture, increase food safety

The Crown Prince of Dubai shared the touching video on Instagram on Tuesday
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), has affirmed the importance of increasing agricultural production’s contribution to the food security system by producing high-quality and disease-free local products.
The ADAFSA Board of Directors' decision concerning Biosecurity Requirements for Abu Dhabi Farms and livestock holding (izba) was issued by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who stated that identifying biosecurity requirements for farms and livestock holding (izba) will contribute to sustainable agricultural production and the optimal use of the emirate's farms. This will be achieved by controlling relevant pests and diseases, thus enhancing community confidence in the safety of agricultural products.
According to Sheikh Mansour, the decision contributes to the protection of human, animal, and plant health by preventing the outbreak of pests, food-borne diseases, epidemics, and diseases affecting people, animals, and plants. Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of following the good practices and taking precautions to support the biosecurity system, which will contribute to food safety and community well-being.
Saeed Al Bahri Salem Alameri, ADAFSA’s Director-General, said: “The new decision comes within the legislative framework regulating the agricultural sector in Abu Dhabi. This aims to develop a sustainable agricultural sector, promote the emirate’s biosecurity system, and protect farms and livestock holding (izba) from the outbreak of pests and diseases.”
By identifying global procedures, controls and practices needed to prevent diseases, pests and protect the community from zoonoses, the decision helps manage risks seriously affecting fauna and flora, stated Alameri.
Alameri underlined the importance of farm owners’ role in implementing biosecurity requirements, adding that the decision includes articles and provisions stipulating their responsibilities to reduce improper agricultural practices.
