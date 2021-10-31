Topics included innovation, strategic agility, art and data-driven decision-making
UAE22 hours ago
As part of its digital transformation strategy, Sharjah Airport Authority has started implementing the "Passenger Flow and Queue Management" system.
The move aims to enhance efficiency in daily operations in the areas of check-in, security checks, and passports.
It also assists in the "Automated Verification of the Boarding Pass" system, which enhances security levels, speeds-up the completion of passenger procedures and increases the airport's capacity.
This is in line with its strategy 2021-2025, anchored on investing in world-class infrastructure as well as latest technologies to achieve digital transformation.
Passenger flow and queue management system
The "Passenger Flow and Queue Management" system is a complex mix of infrastructure, technology and procedures that include the installation of sensors and linking them with various operational systems of the airport and airlines. This will contribute to managing the airport's resources, increasing its capacity, and improving passenger satisfaction.
ALSO READ:
In addition to enhancing efficiency in the check-in, security and passport areas, the system provides the opportunity for real-time and around-the-clock monitoring with more than 112 sensors installed in passenger areas.
Topics included innovation, strategic agility, art and data-driven decision-making
UAE22 hours ago
Platform can be used to rent light and heavy vehicles, motorbikes, buses
UAE1 day ago
The force plans to establish a Security Analysis and Forecasting Centre
UAE1 day ago
Hundreds of employees from different group companies donned their sporting gear for Dubai Fitness Challenge
UAE1 day ago
Bluewaters will celebrate Diwali with an amazing fireworks display on Thursday at 8.30pm
UAE1 day ago
The 72nd International Astronautical Congress, held for the first time in the Middle East, came to a close on Friday
UAE1 day ago
The exhibition is described as "one of the most awaited business events in the South Asia region"
UAE1 day ago
The 30x30 challenge motivated these three residents to adopt healthier lifestyles and set new goals
UAE1 day ago