Sharjah: New automatic boarding pass verification to speed up airport check-in process

Authority adopts new systems to improve operational efficiency, smooth passenger flow

Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 1:04 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 2:31 PM

As part of its digital transformation strategy, Sharjah Airport Authority has started implementing the "Passenger Flow and Queue Management" system.

The move aims to enhance efficiency in daily operations in the areas of check-in, security checks, and passports.

It also assists in the "Automated Verification of the Boarding Pass" system, which enhances security levels, speeds-up the completion of passenger procedures and increases the airport's capacity.

This is in line with its strategy 2021-2025, anchored on investing in world-class infrastructure as well as latest technologies to achieve digital transformation.

Passenger flow and queue management system

The "Passenger Flow and Queue Management" system is a complex mix of infrastructure, technology and procedures that include the installation of sensors and linking them with various operational systems of the airport and airlines. This will contribute to managing the airport's resources, increasing its capacity, and improving passenger satisfaction.

In addition to enhancing efficiency in the check-in, security and passport areas, the system provides the opportunity for real-time and around-the-clock monitoring with more than 112 sensors installed in passenger areas.