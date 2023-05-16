UAE: New agreement allows DHL to use Etihad Rail in country

The nation's 900km national network has been completed, its commercial freight services have been fully operational since February

(left) Shadi Malak, Etihad Rail CEO; (right) Tim Scharwath, CEO of DHL Global Forwarding. Supplied photo

Published: Tue 16 May 2023

Etihad Rail and DHL Global Forwarding have signed a 20-year strategic partnership that will enable the latter to use Etihad Rail’s network to conduct its main operations within the UAE.

Under the terms of the agreement signed on Tuesday at the Middle East Rail 2023 in Abu Dhabi, DHL will adopt the UAE National Rail Network as one of its major modes of transportation to distribute goods across the country.

Amadou Diallo, CEO Middle East & Africa, DHL Global Forwarding, said: “The UAE’s increasing focus on infrastructural investment in the logistics sector, and DHL Global Forwarding is excited to be part of this journey to support growing capacity requirements through rail freight.

“Our decades of expertise in rail and multimodal transport solutions, providing fast, secure, and cost-effective connections, make us the right partner to support the development of the railway industry in the UAE,” Diallo added.

Gottfried Eymer, CEO of Etihad Rail Freight, for his part, said: “We welcome DHL Global Forwarding as a key partner for Etihad Rail as we embark on fulfilling our ambitious targets. With freight operations operational since February, Etihad Rail is pleased to introduce further sustainable transport models within the UAE and continue to stimulate economic growth and sustained social development in the region.”

The UAE’s 900km national network has been completed and Etihad Rail's commercial freight services have been fully operational since February, transporting any type of cargo across the country. The freight trains are powered by a fleet of 38 locomotives and more than 1,000 wagons.

