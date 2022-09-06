UAE: Netflix asked to remove offensive content

Authorities will follow up on the streaming platform's commitment to broadcasting controls

By Web Desk Published: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 7:17 PM Last updated: Tue 6 Sep 2022, 7:37 PM

Authorities in the UAE have issued a statement regarding content on Netflix that violates media broadcasting regulations in the country.

The joint statement comes from the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority and the UAE Media Regulatory Office.

"It has recently been noticed that the Netflix platform has broadcast some visual content that violates media broadcasting regulations in the UAE and contradicts societal values in the country," the statement says.

It further states that the streaming platform has been directed to remove the content in question, especially that aimed at children.

The Media Regulatory office confirms that it will follow up on what the platform broadcasts in the coming days and assess its commitment to broadcasting controls in the UAE.

It reiterates that it will apply the "necessary procedures" in the event the platform broadcasts any material that does not comply with existing regulations in the country.

Netflix currently leads subscriptions in the Mena region, with more than 6.8 million subscribers, according to Digital TV Research. Starzplay, an Abu Dhabi-based competitor, ranks second with just under 2 million, followed by Amazon with 1.4 million.

