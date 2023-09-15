UAE: Nepalese gets lucky for second time, wins Dh20,000 in scratch card game

American Judge Frank Caprio wins Best Positive Social Impact Driver at International Government Communication Forum
A Nepalese expatriate got lucky again and won Dh20,000 in Dream Island’s scratch card game. He collected Dh10,000 last month.
The second win came at a perfect time for Pukar Maharjan, 42, who will be flying to his hometown in Kathmandu next month for his annual holiday. He said he will spoil his wife and their four-year old son with gifts from his winnings.
Last month, Maharjan bought an electric scooter as a birthday gift for his son Prasanna, who turned four on August 12.
For his second win, Maharjan, who works as airline guest officer at Abu Dhabi International Airport, said he was taking a quick break when he decided to buy coupons for the Golden Goal scratch card game. “The agent told me there might still be some luck leftover from last time, so I got motivated and decided to play again,” he said.
The first few cards did not yield anything but when he was about to round up the game, the final card gave him a good surprise with a prize that doubled his previous win. “You just really need to believe in luck,” he said.
