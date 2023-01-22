UAE: Nearly Dh200 million given to newly-wed citizens in grants last year

The value of the marriage grant is Dh70,000, it disbursed in one payment to those who are eligible

The Minister of Community Development, revealed that the total amount disbursed for marriage grants last year (2022) reached Dh199,080,000, for 2,844 beneficiaries all over the UAE as compared to 2,727 beneficiaries in 2021.

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development said that the marriage grant provided by the Ministry of Community Development comes with the leadership's keenness to support young citizens who are about to get married by enabling them build stable families to achieve community cohesion.

She added that the value of the marriage grant is Dh70,000 disbursed in one payment to those who are eligible. This confirms the ministry’s role in supporting the aspirations of young people to build new families that are financially and morally stable.

She elaborated a number of continuous improvement measures initiated by the Ministry three years ago to facilitate the procedures and documents of obtaining marriage grants through an electronic link with many relevant federal and local authorities.

This step makes its easier for applicants to receive the required documents and accelerate their marriage grant.

She pointed out that the goal of the marriage grant is to help young future spouses to start a stable married family life by providing them with financial support to meet the requirements of marriage and reduce financial burdens.

"The marriage grants raise the awareness of family life after marriage, and help younger generations to build and maintain a stable and cohesive family leading to sustainable support for the family and society, by enhancing material and moral stability," She said

Hessa Buhumaid pointed out that the marriage grant comes in the context of a strategic development vision, reflecting the leadership's directives to support young people and achieve their aspirations for family and financial stability.

It is noted that the marriage grant is disbursed based on a number of conditions, including: the applicant and his wife must be UAE nationals, age of the husband must not be less than 21 years, age of the wife must be 18 years at the time of the marriage contract, while the groom’s net income should not exceed Dh25,000. It is mandatory to attend awareness courses for both spouses organized by the Ministry of Community Development through its electronic platform.

The Ministry of Community Development allows obtaining the marriage grant through the Ministry's website www.mocd.gov.ae .

