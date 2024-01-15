UAE: Nearly 4 million people passed through Hatta Border Crossing in 2023

Photos: GDRFA

The Hatta Border Crossing has achieved a milestone as about four million people passed through the Land Ports Passport Control Department last year, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai told Khaleej Times.

Hatta Border Crossing facilitates entry and exit procedures to and from the UAE and connects the country to Oman.

According to GDRFA, the high number of travellers passing through the land border “can be attributed to the flourishing economic activities and efforts of the Dubai government to transform the Hatta region into a thriving tourist and commercial hub.”

“The land port caters to different groups, including tourists and those on Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages, ensuring a smooth and accommodating experience for all,” said Colonel Dr. Rashid Obaid Al Ketbi, director of the Land Ports Passport Control Department.

“Additionally, the port witnessed a substantial increase in the transit of trucks and commercial tankers, bolstering the efficiency of land transportation and facilitating smooth flow of trade between the two countries," he added.

Al Ketbi said they will continue to implement high standards in processing travel documents for travellers as well as commercial truck drivers, light vehicle passengers and other carriers.

