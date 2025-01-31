UAE: Nearly 30 eateries closed in Fujairah for violating safety standards in 2024

Fujairah Municipality shut down 29 food establishments in 2024 for failing to comply with public health and safety standards.

These establishments were closed after they accumulated financial penalties and committed severe violations that posed risks to public health.

Speaking to Khaleej Times, Mohammed Al Afkham, Fujairah Municipality director general, underscored “the municipality's strategic goal is to enhance public health and ensure food safety through strict enforcement measures".

"We are committed to maintaining a safe and hygienic environment while ensuring that all food products meet the highest health standards," he added.

According to Al Afkham, the repeated and serious violations that led to the closures included:

Failure to store and display food at proper temperatures

Neglecting essential hygiene measures within establishments

Poor maintenance of flooring, ceilings, and drainage systems

Lack of staff training on best health and safety practices

Operating without the necessary licenses

Failure to follow preventive measures, such as wearing masks and gloves or ensuring social distancing within the premises

Inspection campaigns

The municipality’s Health Control Department conducted 31,462 inspections last year. These inspections resulted in 1,525 official warnings and multiple closure orders for businesses that repeatedly violated health regulations.

Al Afkham said: “Our inspection campaigns were designed to ensure Fujairah remains a model of public health and safety. They were aimed at maintaining the city's clean and professional image, ensuring a safe food supply for consumers, and detecting any malpractice in handling food.”