UAE: Nearly 30 eateries closed in Fujairah for violating safety standards in 2024

Fujairah Municipality shut down 29 food establishments in 2024 for failing to comply with public health and safety standards.
These establishments were closed after they accumulated financial penalties and committed severe violations that posed risks to public health.
Speaking to Khaleej Times, Mohammed Al Afkham, Fujairah Municipality director general, underscored “the municipality's strategic goal is to enhance public health and ensure food safety through strict enforcement measures".
"We are committed to maintaining a safe and hygienic environment while ensuring that all food products meet the highest health standards," he added.
According to Al Afkham, the repeated and serious violations that led to the closures included:
The municipality’s Health Control Department conducted 31,462 inspections last year. These inspections resulted in 1,525 official warnings and multiple closure orders for businesses that repeatedly violated health regulations.
Al Afkham said: “Our inspection campaigns were designed to ensure Fujairah remains a model of public health and safety. They were aimed at maintaining the city's clean and professional image, ensuring a safe food supply for consumers, and detecting any malpractice in handling food.”
Fujairah Municipality also strictly prohibits the unauthorised import, sale, or use of pesticides, ensuring that only licensed professionals handle pest control operations.
The municipality likewise actively combatting disease-carrying pests such as mosquitoes, flies, and rodents. “(We) focus on critical areas, including beaches, public parks, markets, water treatment plants, residential, and industrial zones. These initiatives are aligned with global best practices to prevent infestations and ensure a healthier environment,” Al Afkham noted.
The municipality also reaffirmed its strict stance against any establishment that endangers consumer health. Al Afkham assured regular inspection campaigns will continue to enforce compliance, and legal action will be taken immediately against any violations.
“Our goal is to uphold best practices in food safety to protect public health and strengthen Fujairah’s reputation as a city that adheres to the highest health and safety standards,” he noted, adding “the municipality is continuously upgrading its health monitoring mechanisms while raising awareness among food and health facility workers.”
