UAE: Nearly 1,000 companies violate Emiratisation targets since 2022

The UAE President is there to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit alongside other world leaders
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has found 995 companies that have violated Emiratisation targets from mid-2022.
The number of fake Emiratisation cases has now reached 1,660.
Violating companies have been subject to a fine between Dh20,000 and Dh100,000, according to the case.
The authority made the announcement in a post on X, and has asked relevant stakeholders to avoid such negative practices.
It also urged the public to report any practices that are in conflict with Emiratisation policies and decisions by reaching out to the call centre or using Mohre's app.
ALSO READ:
The UAE President is there to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit alongside other world leaders
Al Maktoum Bridge is an essential crossing over the Creek, connecting the neighbourhoods of Bur Dubai and Deira
Authority has announced a new method of naming streets, relying on a combination of names and numbers
Throughout the month of January, customers who purchase Dream Car tickets will have the opportunity to win a Maserati Grecale on March 3
Top official details how unified GCC visa will help tourists explore Ras Al Khaimah
The waterfront cafe is situated by Al Marmoom Lakes
The price of the tickets remains the same at each park, with only the mode of transaction being changed
The quake at 11.01pm was of 2.8 magnitude on Richter scale