UAE: NCM records 1.9-magnitude earthquake, tremors felt across country

Dibba - Light quake had no impact on the country

By WAM Published: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 11:13 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Oct 2021, 11:27 PM

A light magnitude 1.9 earthquake hit Dibba Al Fujairah at 21.14 Thursday, UAE time, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said the tremor was slightly felt in the region, but had no impact on the UAE.