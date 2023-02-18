UAE: Naval vessels from nine countries arrive in Abu Dhabi for exhibition

This new attraction can accommodate as many as 400 people; entry rate starts at Dh60 per person
The first batch of naval vessels arrived at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre Waterfront (Adnec Marina) to take part in NAVDEX 2023, which is witnessing more than 200 per cent surge in number of exhibitors.
The Naval Defence Exhibition and Conference (NAVDEX 2023) and the International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2023) will be held at Adnec from February 20 to 24. Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the event aims to bring together leading industry players, decision-makers, and military experts to showcase the latest innovations and technologies in the defence and security sectors.
Commodore Rashid Al-Muhaisni, Chairman of the Organising Committee for NAVDEX 2023, noted a “significant growth” in the number of exhibiting companies, and a wide display of the latest innovative technologies in the maritime defence industry.
“Since the launch of its first edition 12 years ago, NAVDEX has succeeded in reaffirming its position as one of the leading global platforms that brings together experts and specialists from all over the world, to establish partnerships and explore opportunities to promote vital sectors.”
He pointed out that vessels will be on display at Adnec Port and Zayed Port, which will also feature naval vessels as part of the exhibition.
“The current edition of NAVDEX will witness the participation of a number of naval vessels from eight countries, which include Pakistan, Bahrain, the United Kingdom, Italy, China, India, and the UAE,” Al-Muhaisni said.
The first batch comprised seven naval vessels of different sizes and uses, coming from a range of countries. The vessels were officially welcomed as they entered the Mussafah Water Canal, all the way to Adnec Marina, which is located opposite of the Adnec.
“For the first time, NAVDEX will be held in the new Adnec Marina Hall, which covers an area of 10,000 square metres, making it the largest of its kind in the Middle East. This contributed to attracting new companies to take part in the current edition of NAVDEX, recording a 206 per cent increase in the number of exhibitors compared to the previous edition,” Saeed Al Mansoori, CEO of Capital Events, a subsidiary of Adnec Group, underlined.
The Adnec is the only centre in the Middle East that organises indoor, outdoor and marine exhibitions.
ALSO READ:
This new attraction can accommodate as many as 400 people; entry rate starts at Dh60 per person
Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also stand the chance to win the Dh15-million grand prize on March 3
Part of the park's proceeds on February 19 will be donated to the relief fund under the Emirates Red Crescent's 'Bridges of Giving' campaign
A place for learning, dialogue and worship, the cultural landmark epitomises the shared values of harmonious coexistence
Meeting discussed the Council's vision and strategy that are aligned with emirate's development priorities, and the role of the media in achieving the economic agenda
Bollywood actor Dino Morea will meet and greet residents during the February 19 event
Total active cases stand at 14,320
The 3 places of worship were named after Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al Azhar; Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church; and Moses Ben Maimon, 12th-century Jewish philosopher