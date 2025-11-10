  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE announces nationwide field exercise with military units, aircraft

The exercise will take place from November 11 to 13; Ministry of Interior called on the public to refrain from taking photographs, or sharing any media

Published: Mon 10 Nov 2025, 2:11 PM

Updated: Mon 10 Nov 2025, 2:21 PM

UAE has announced that a field exercise will be conducted by the Ministry of Interior across all emirates from November 11 to 13.

The nationwide exercise will involve movement of vehicles, military units, and the participation of aircraft in several areas. The ministry called on the public to refrain from taking photographs, or sharing any media.

Residents must also stay away from exercise sites, and give way to police units.

In October, UAE's National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority held a field exercise in Ras Al Khaimah to improve the country's readiness for natural disasters or crisis situations.

Last year, a nationwide exercise was conducted over a 3-day span, termed 'Resilience 1', which was held at the level of police headquarters all over the country.