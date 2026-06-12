UAE nationals can now use electronic gates for arrival procedures at Mexico airports

UAE nationals travelling to Mexico can now use electronic gates to complete arrival procedures at some airports in the World Cup-hosting country. The UAE embassy in Mexico announced that the facility is available from June 11, 2026.

Under this system, Emirati travellers will no longer have to go through the standard procedures at these airports, which will help cut processing time. Travelers will receive a QR-coded ticket linked to the Multiple Digital Migration Form (FMMD), which must be retained throughout their stay as proof of lawful entry into the country.

The move reflects the strong bilateral relations between the UAE and the United Mexican States, and will benefit Emiratis travelling to watch the FIFA Word Cup 2026 matches being held in the North American country.

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However, this procedure does not apply to temporary or permanent residents of Mexico, or to holders of diplomatic, special, and mission passports.

UAE nationals holding ordinary passports may complete arrival procedures through electronic gates, subject to the following conditions:

The traveler must be 18 years of age or older.

This procedure does not apply to temporary or permanent residents of Mexico, or to holders of diplomatic, special, and mission passports.

Travelers are advised to retain the Multiple Digital Migration Form (FMMD), issued via a QR code, throughout their stay.

For more information, travellers can refer to the Travel Requirements section for their destination on the Ministry's website and smart application.

Many UAE nationals have already planned their trip to Mexico, as the country hosts 13 of the FIFA World Cup matches.