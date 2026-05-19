UAE President approves new unified health insurance system for citizens

The system is built around a fully integrated national health insurance scheme covering all emirates of the country

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 19 May 2026, 12:17 PM UPDATED: Tue 19 May 2026, 12:41 PM
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A new national health insurance system is to be adopted for all citizens in the UAE, according to a directive from UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The system guarantees comprehensive medical care and health services for citizens across all emirates, guaranteeing access to high-quality services.

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It also aims to strengthen preventative care and transition towards a sustainable national healthcare model.

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Highest standards

While the healthcare ecosystem in the UAE is known globally for its high standards and efficiency, the new insurance system is expected to raise efficiency even further, keeping services in line with the highest international standards.

The health sector will also be able to enhance services and patient experiences with digitalisation and innovation.

The new directive from Sheikh Mohamed reflects the leadership's commitment to ensuring universal access to high-quality healthcare for all citizens.

Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of Health and Prevention, said that the directives of President reflect a national vision that places human health and quality of life at the heart of the UAE's development priorities.

Al Sayegh said that the UAE's health system is anchored in an integrated federal and local model, supported by advanced infrastructure, interconnected digital health platforms, and sustained investment in enhancing service quality and expanding accessibility across all emirates.

(With inputs from WAM)

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