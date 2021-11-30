UAE National Day: Win 1kg gold in next Mahzooz draw

The one-off special draw is to commemorate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee

By Web Desk Published: Tue 30 Nov 2021, 12:24 PM

One lucky participant stands a chance to win 1kg of gold on December 4 during the 54th weekly live draw to commemorate UAE’s 50th National Day, according to Ewings, managing operator of Mahzooz.

This is a one-off extra draw and will be held this Saturday only to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.

“The UAE is a land of opportunities and we, at Mahzooz, want to follow in the footsteps of the nation by giving people every chance we can to transform their lives. Adding a third draw – the Golden Draw – for this week only is just one of the many ways we’re doing that. It’s also our way of paying tribute to the UAE’s legacy of believing that dreams are worth their weight in gold. We can’t think of a better way of celebrating this great country’s Golden Jubilee than with gold,” said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS.

Besides the prize of 1kg gold, the upcoming draw, which will be held on December 4, 2021 at 9:00pm UAE time, will also offer participants a chance of winning Dh10,000,000 in the grand draw, and Dh100,000 each to three guaranteed raffle draw winners.

Here’s how entrants can participate in Mahzooz: register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35.

Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and also automatically enters participants into the Raffle Draw.

The bottles of water purchased will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.