UAE National Day: Win 1kg gold in next Mahzooz draw

Galadari Brothers powers its way to the top of the leader board — ranking in the top 10 out of 600 participating companies
UAE1 day ago
One lucky participant stands a chance to win 1kg of gold on December 4 during the 54th weekly live draw to commemorate UAE’s 50th National Day, according to Ewings, managing operator of Mahzooz.
This is a one-off extra draw and will be held this Saturday only to celebrate the UAE’s Golden Jubilee.
“The UAE is a land of opportunities and we, at Mahzooz, want to follow in the footsteps of the nation by giving people every chance we can to transform their lives. Adding a third draw – the Golden Draw – for this week only is just one of the many ways we’re doing that. It’s also our way of paying tribute to the UAE’s legacy of believing that dreams are worth their weight in gold. We can’t think of a better way of celebrating this great country’s Golden Jubilee than with gold,” said Farid Samji, CEO of EWINGS.
ALSO READ:
Besides the prize of 1kg gold, the upcoming draw, which will be held on December 4, 2021 at 9:00pm UAE time, will also offer participants a chance of winning Dh10,000,000 in the grand draw, and Dh100,000 each to three guaranteed raffle draw winners.
Here’s how entrants can participate in Mahzooz: register via www.mahzooz.ae and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35.
Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the Grand Draw and also automatically enters participants into the Raffle Draw.
The bottles of water purchased will be donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.
Galadari Brothers powers its way to the top of the leader board — ranking in the top 10 out of 600 participating companies
UAE1 day ago
Baskin Robbins Happiness Pack to be available for Dh50 instead of the regular Dh99
UAE1 day ago
Parking metres will be reactivated on Saturday, December 4
UAE1 day ago
The collectables will be issued on December 2
UAE1 day ago
All inmates demonstrated good conduct during their sentences
UAE1 day ago
Plans include include 2,000 residential plots, 900 villas, Dh500-million residential complex for small families
UAE1 day ago
The office is one of the largest in Asia
UAE1 day ago
A special one-off prize of gold was also offered to three raffle winners, in celebration of the brand tuning one
UAE2 days ago