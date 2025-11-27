UAE National Day: Ultimate guide to celebrating Eid Al Etihad

It is that time of the year again when the UAE is painted red, green, white and black all over, skies light up with dazzling fireworks and every part of the country wears a festive look.

No, we're not talking about New Year's Eve. A month before the year-end celebration, comes an occasion that's much closer to the hearts of the emirates' residents — the UAE National Day, which has been renamed Eid Al Etihad.

Eid Al Etihad commemorates December 2, 1971, when the seven emirates united under the vision and leadership of the late founder Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. It is a significant day celebrating the unity, heritage, and the incredible journey of a nation that has become a global symbol of innovation and ambition.

From fireworks lighting up the night to heritage shows, concerts, and long-weekend adventures, there’s no better time to soak in the spirit and energy that make the UAE so special.

Here's how you can be a part of the 54th National Day celebrations over the long weekend:

Watch the ceremony live

The Eid Al Etihad team has announced this year’s nationwide celebrations, under the theme United, inviting everyone who calls the UAE home to take part in activities, community events, and experiences across all seven emirates.

The official website features detailed Celebration Guides that offer inspiration, suggestions, and engaging activities to help everyone learn, discover, and celebrate together within their own communities, alongside a list of official celebrations happening across the nation from late November to early December. The official Eid Al Etihad playlist is also available on the Eid Al Etihad YouTube channel, offering a collection of songs that add a sense of joy, pride, and belonging to celebrate this national occasion.

On 2 December, people across the UAE can enjoy the Eid Al Etihad celebrations and watch the ceremony live at locations across all seven emirates. In Dubai, people can come together to celebrate and watch the official ceremony at Al Khawaneej, The Global Village, and Dubai Festival City Mall.

Parades

You can watch National Day parades at various locations across the emirates, including the Maritime Parade Celebrations starting at 3pm on December 1 and the at the Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah, between 4pm and 11pm on 1 December.

In Dubai, you can join in the celebrations at City Walk, where the Eid Al Etihad 54 Parade kicks off the celebrations on 1 December at 4pm. Expect to see the Dubai Police Marching Band, horse-mounted officers from the Dubai Police, students from the Dubai Police Academy and community members amongst the participants.

Sharjah's Al Batayeh will have parades and folk performances from November 27 to 29, with a “Union Bus” distributing gifts. Al Dhaid will host a grand parade and heritage market from November 26 to 30.

Live shows

Watch singer-actress Balqees live in concert at Festival Bay, Dubai Festival City Mall on 2 December. You can also see two free live concerts at City Walk — Lebanese singer Diana Haddad on 1 December and Shamma Hamdan on the next day.

From 1-3 December, City Walk will highlight Emirati culture through traditional dances and performances. And, every day the walkways will be full of musicians, dancers and performers, creating a carnival-like atmosphere for all visitors.

Khorfakkan Amphitheatre will host a spectacular musical evening on November 29, featuring Emirati superstars Hussain Al Jassmi and Fouad Abdelwahad in a night filled with patriotic emotion and musical brilliance.

Fireworks and drone shows

Fireworks in the UAE stand out for their scale and creativity — a spectacle residents rarely want to miss. You can watch spectacular fireworks show marking the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations at various locations in the emirates.

In Dubai, you can catch the Eid Al Etihad fireworks at Dubai Festival City Mall, Hatta, Souk Al Seef, Bluewaters, The Beach, JBR, and the Global Village, among other locations. You can also watch UAE-themed drone shows on December 1 and 2 at Global Village.

In Abu Dhabi, Yas Bay Waterfront has arranged a 2-day celebration — on December 1 and 2. Here's our guide to all the National Day fireworks spots in the UAE.

Places to visit

In Sharjah, Al Siyouh Family Park, Kshisha Park and Sharjah National Park are hosting daily activities from November 19 to December 2, including traditional performances, youth panels, and children’s shows. Al Layyah Canal will join the celebration venues from November 28 to December 2.

In Dubai, enjoy family-friendly activities including fashion showcases and workshops all week long from 28 November to 3 December at at City Centre Mirdif.

In Abu Dhabi, join the National Day celebrations at Bawabat Al-Sharq Mall, Al Ain, Al Qana, among others. Enjoy Ayala and Harbiyah performances, face painting, henna, pottery demonstrations, heritage crafts, and falcon photo opportunities.

Shopping!

Dubai's famous 3-Day Super Sale is getting a National Day boost this year, stretching to five days of discounts from November 28 to December 2.

Timed with the 54th Eid Al Etihad long weekend, the citywide retail event will offer up to 90 per cent off across more than 500 brands and 2,000 stores. The extended edition kicks off with Dubai’s first-ever 24-Hour Sale on November 28 at Dubai Festival City Mall.

Various brands and retailers are running special National Day offers which you can make the most of at this time.

Enjoy delicious food

Sample a limited-edition Dubai Burger, highlighting Emirati flavours and served exclusively during the 54th Eid Al Etihad celebrations, at select burger joints across the city.

Or, relish the authentic Emirati breakfast, lunch, and dinner at the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Centre for Cultural Understanding.

Coffee lovers can sip on a speciality brew at locally-owned cafés like Farmers Cafe or Qahwaty, or head to the Coffee Museum for an insightful tour.

You can also treat yourself to some authentic Arabic desserts like chebab and basbusa at Al Samadi Sweets in Deira.

Learn about culture, history

Check out Al Shindagha Museum to get a peek into the history of the UAE. The museum’s 'Dubai Creek: Birth of a City' is a state-of-the-art multimedia experience that guides visitors through the area’s dramatic development over centuries.

Visit Saruq Al-Hadid Museum within Al Shindagha — sn interactive attraction that showcases everyday artefacts dating back thousands of years.

You can also take a deep dive into UAE's cultural past and present at Sheikh Mohammed Centre for Cultural Understanding.