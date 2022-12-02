UAE National Day: Syrian parents name newborn baby Emarat

'This is out of gratitude to this good land, which I came to 20 years ago,' says the girl's father; this is his eighth child

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 2 Dec 2022, 11:52 AM

As a tribute to the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi-based Syrian expats have named their baby born on the National Day as Emarat.

Syrian couple Reem Al Saleh and Yousif Ali Al Hussain got an extra special gift in the form of their newborn at Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi. The proud parents welcomed Emarat, their eighth child, at 12.20 am. Dr Shaima Ali Subhi Mohamad, specialist, obstetrics and gynaecology, delivered the baby girl weighing 2.592kg.

The parents are overjoyed at the birth of the child on the occasion of the country’s National Day.

Father Yousif Ali Al Hussain and baby Emarat

“Thank God for the safety of my wife and my daughter Emarat, the eighth child in the family. Ever since I learned about the gender of the baby, I wanted to name her Emarat, named after the UAE. This is out of gratitude to this good land, which I came to 20 years ago. I thought this is the best way to prove my love to the UAE that has given me prosperity, support, and security,” said Hussain.

Dr Shaima wished baby Emarat and her parents the best and said she was elated that she could take part in the family’s happiness.

Three more babies were born at the hospital - baby girl Diala born to Egyptian parents, baby boy Omer to Yemeni parents and a baby boy to Sudanese couple Wifaq Mohamed Ibrahim and Ibraheem Ezz Aldeen respectively.

Ibraheem Ezz Aldeen with baby boy

Esraa Noir, the mother of baby Diala, thanked the medical team for the care she received. She wanted her birth to take place on this special day and will cherish this memory forever.

Dr Rihan Saafan, director of maternity services and head of department obstetrics and gynaecology at Burjeel Farha, said: “We are delighted at the birth of these babies on UAE National Day. With the births on the National Day, 1,100 babies have been born since Burjeel Medical City opened two years ago. It is double the joy considering the celebrations that pervade the country on UAE National Day. We wish the newborns enjoy health and wellness, and we congratulate the parents on their children’s safe arrival.”

