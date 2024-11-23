UAE National Day: Sharjah offers free entry to all public museums during Eid Al Etihad

Photo: File

All public museums in Sharjah city, Kalba, and Khorfakkan will offer free entry on December 1 and 2 in celebration of the UAE’s 53rd National Day.

The Sharjah Museums Authority (SMA) has also announced a series of cultural events and activities across its museums, starting from Saturday, November 23, and continuing until December 3. These initiatives are aimed at “fostering a deeper appreciation of Emirati heritage and creating opportunities for the community to connect with the nation’s cultural legacy".

The festivities will begin on November 23 at Hisn Khorfakkan, where visitors can enjoy traditional performances and maritime-themed displays from 5pm to 9pm. Meanwhile, on November 26, Bait Al Naboodah will host an event featuring heritage workshops, traditional games, and Emirati cuisine, running from 5pm to 8pm.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Hisn Khorfakkan. Photo: Supplied

From December 1 to 3, the Sharjah Maritime Museum will feature live performances and activities designed to entertain all age groups; while on December 2, Bait Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi in Kalba will host a celebratory event from 5pm to 10pm, with cultural exhibitions, music, and workshops.

Sharjah Maritime Museum. Photo: Supplied

Additionally, museums under SMA's umbrealla, including the Sharjah Archaeology Museum, Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilisation, and Sharjah Calligraphy Museum will organise specialised workshops and activities highlighting UAE’s cultural identity, offering visitors a chance to explore Emirati traditions and artistic heritage.

Photo: Supplied

Families and visitors of all ages are invited to take part in the festivities and enjoy the free entry to explore the exceptional exhibitions currently on display. Highlights include Bait Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi, which is currently showcasing "Letters Exchanged: Correspondence of Sheikh Saeed and His Family" until December 31.

Bait Sheikh Saeed bin Hamad Al Qasimi. Photo: Supplied

Bait Al Naboodah will host “I’m in Sharjah Museums”, featuring student works inspired by Sharjah’s musems, until April 6, 2025. The Sharjah Heritage Museum presents “Reflections and Inspirations from Emirati Heritage”, displaying 54 artworks by University of Sharjah students, until April 15, 2025.