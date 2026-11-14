UAE National Day: How some residents can get up to 9-day break

As the year comes to an end, so does the best kind of math — the kind where residents try to make the most of the last big holiday of the year.

The UAE National celebrations, called Eid Al Etihad, are held on December 2, marking the day when all seven emirates came together in a union.

Getting more time to enjoy the chilly weather outside or take a short trip to a destination nearby doesn't have to be too hard. Just taking up to two days off can turn the paid holiday into a short break. Here's how:

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How public sector employees can get up to a 9-day break:

On Friday, the UAE announced that public sector employees would get December 2, 3 and 4 off as a paid holiday. Combined with the weekend that falls on December 5 and 6, they will be getting a 5-day long weekend.

Taking two days of annual leave on November 30 and December 1, would make this a 9-day long holiday, running from one weekend to another.

How private sector employees can get 5-day break:

The UAE has given two days off on December 2 and 3, as per cabinet legislation, to private sector employees for the occasion. However, as the given paid holidays fall on Wednesday and Thursday, those working in the private sector will not be able to have a long weekend this year.

Last year, the UAE ‘transferred’ its Eid Al Etihad public holiday for the first time, allowing residents to enjoy an extended four-day weekend for UAE National Day.

The National Day holidays in 2025 were initially scheduled for December 2 and 3 (Tuesday and Wednesday), but were officially moved to December 1 and 2 (Monday and Tuesday). This resulted in a longer break for residents who follow the Saturday–Sunday weekend, giving them time off from November 29 to December 2.

In order to get a five-day break this year, though, residents working in the private sector can take annual leave on Friday, December 4. This extra day off will bridge the weekend falling on December 5 and 6, with the National Day holiday, making it a relaxing long weekend.