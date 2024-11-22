UAE National Day: Residents to get 4-day weekend as private sector holiday announced

UAE residents will get a 4-day weekend for the upcoming National Day holidays, it was announced on Friday.

Employees in the private sector will get paid holidays for December 2 and 3, Monday and Tuesday, said the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre). When combined with a Saturday-Sunday weekend, the National Day break becomes a four-day break.

The UAE Government earlier announced the same holidays for those working in ministries and federal entities.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A unified holiday policy implemented in the country for both public and private sector workers ensures all employees get equal number of breaks throughout the year.

Also called the UAE Union Day, the UAE marks the National Day on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year.