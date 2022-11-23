UAE National Day: Mega event to feature Dubai Bling’s DJ Bliss, grand fireworks, supercar show

There is plenty more on offer for visitors, including a performance by Emirati star Fayez Al Saeed, and the chance to win flight tickets to a destination of their choice

File photo

By Web Desk Published: Wed 23 Nov 2022, 2:19 PM

The UAE's 51st National Day is just around the corner, and Dubai is pulling out all the stops to make sure this long weekend is among the most memorable yet. From December 1-5, Dubai Festival City Mall is setting the scene for major celebrations for the entire family to enjoy.

Throughout this period, visitors can expect roaming entertainment across the mall and outside at the vibrant Festival Bay. Dressed in patriotic attire, guests will witness marching drumming bands, traditional Al Ayala dancers, and can enjoy a cup of warm Emirati coffee for free. Additionally, let little ones take home a lovely flag or two in the nation’s colours or enjoy the themed roaming entertainment inside the mall and on Festival Bay.

On December 3, the Dubai Police Marching Band will put on a celebratory performance at Festival Bay where visitors can also watch the majestic police horses parade down with national flags. Well known for their jaw-dropping supercars, the Police will also showcase some of their amazing cars at Festival Bay as part of the National Day festivities.

Continuing the celebrations is Emirati star Fayez Al Saeed, the popular singer and composer with over 1.9 million followers on Instagram, who will take the stage at the centre of Festival Bay to put on a 60-minute live performance from 8-9 pM. Infusing even more magic to this concert is the 'Imagine' show, which will create a spectacular backdrop with lasers, lights, and fountains dancing to the music.

The mall's highly anticipated fireworks will also light up the night sky. This year's National Day fireworks show will last a staggering four minutes and 30 seconds from 36 different shooting positions, offering a 360-degree angle firework effect ensuring that every single guest will enjoy the experience.

3,000 shots of fireworks will be synced in tandem with the Imagine Show, featuring dramatic fountain movement, eye catching lasers and lighting, fire effects, and captivating audio.

For the finale of the celebration, the well-recognised DJ Bliss will take control to set the vibe of the night. Creating a vibrant atmosphere with a modern twist to Arabic music and much more, visitors can enjoy DJ Bliss’ session at Festival Bay to continue the night of fun.

Finally, in an exciting addition to all the mall has to offer, customers can spend just Dh300 between December 1-5 2022 and get a chance to win two Air Arabia tickets to fly to a destination of their desire.