UAE National Day: March-past, shows, raffles lined up for celebrations at Maleha

A number of educational institutions from region geared to participate in event

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 5:23 PM

Maleha, a town located in Sharjah, has organised a march-past to commemorate UAE National Day and also celebrate the next generation who are the future of the nation.

The ceremony, taking place at the public park from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm on November 24, will start with a march led by military music, followed by the Harbia show that will showcase Emirati culture followed by various shows, competitions with prizes, raffles and games. The event will also witness the participation of educational institutions from the region.

On the occasion, Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, said: “As we look forward to the bright future of the UAE in its next centenary by 2071, we are preparing for our celebrations in Maleha to start the second 50 years of the country.”

Sultan Ali Saif Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Municipal Council of Maliha, said: "We always follow the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who guides us to the importance of culture and heritage in shaping our national and human character, while instilling the traditions of our fathers in our children and future generations. Therefore, our celebrations on this occasion are characterised by heritage, its colours and flavour, to write a message of love from the people of the UAE to their country."

