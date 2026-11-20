For UAE residents heading abroad over the National Day break, a holiday could mean three nights by the beach in the Maldives or a week on the ski slopes in France.

The Maldives remains Dnata Travel’s most-booked destination for the break, while bookings to the UK and Switzerland have doubled from a year ago and those to France have risen 50 per cent.

Overseas trips account for 85 per cent of the agency’s bookings so far. The Maldives leads its international list, followed by the US, the UK, Thailand and Japan. The UAE ranks third when domestic and overseas destinations are counted together, with staycations making up about 15 per cent of bookings.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

From Christmas markets to ski slopes

Dnata Travel said more customers were booking trips around events and activities they could experience at this time of year, from festive celebrations in New York to ski holidays in the French Alps. US hotel bookings rose 25 per cent year on year, with New York City proving particularly popular.

Meerah Ketait, head of retail and leisure UAE at dnata Travel, said the agency was seeing “growing interest in destinations that offer seasonal experiences, from festive city breaks to mountain escapes – with all-inclusive ski holidays on trend.”

Travellers heading to Europe also tend to book earlier. Musafir said its customers typically plan European holidays six to eight weeks ahead, compared with four to six weeks for the Far East. Some are combining the National Day break with a longer winter holiday.

Vietnam joins the top 10

Vietnam has entered Dnata Travel’s top 10 international destinations for the break. Musafir said the country had grown in popularity over the past two years and listed it alongside Bali, Turkey and combined Switzerland–Paris trips among its popular choices.

In its October update, Musafir said the Far East accounted for 40 per cent of interest in overseas holidays, followed by Europe at 35 per cent. The agency said families made up 55 per cent of its holiday travellers, followed by couples at 35 per cent and solo travellers at 10 per cent.

What does a National Day getaway cost?

Musafir estimated that travellers would spend an average of Dh5,000 per person on an overseas holiday. Its advertised packages ranged from Dh3,299 for Georgia to Dh7,499 for Vietnam, both with November 28 departures.

Dnata Travel advertised three nights in the Maldives from Dh4,650 per adult, including return flights, meals and speedboat transfers. Its seven-night ski package in Tignes, France, started at Dh15,850 per person, including return flights, ski lessons and lift passes.

For those staying in the UAE, Dnata Travel expects more hotel bookings closer to the break. The agency said residents typically book local stays with less lead time than overseas trips.