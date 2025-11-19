Book now or pay Dh1,500 more: UAE National Day holiday packages nearly sold out

Thinking of taking a quick break this National Day holiday? You still have a chance to save around Dh1,500 — but only if you book now. Travel agents say packages are disappearing fast after the holiday date announcements, and prices are already climbing. UAE residents hoping to travel during the National Day break are advised to book soon.

“People are looking at options now. We are receiving a lot of enquiries. The surprising thing is that most of the destinations are already sold out,” said Mir Wasim Raja, manager at International Travel Services (ITS).

“A few of our top consolidators have reported sold-out status for many destinations. Package prices are increasing on a daily basis as the holidays approach. Demand is shooting up.”

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Wasim said many residents are still tied up with work commitments in the middle of the week, but expects a bigger reaction over the next few days.

“As the weekend approaches, we expect heavy inquiries because that is when people sit and plan their holidays,” he said.

Surge in bookings, prices

Operators said the rush began almost instantly after the official announcement. Subair Thekepurathvalappil, senior manager at Wisefox Tourism, said his team has been receiving massive numbers of bookings and inquiries.

“People who want to travel are exploring packages and checking every possible option. Caucasian countries are the most preferred because they are close and easy to reach. The visa process is also much simpler compared to many other destinations,” he said.

Subair said many travellers wait until the last minute to decide. This year, the holiday announcement came only a few days before the break, which has made the demand even more intense.

“Companies are also sorting out their holiday dates and employees are finalising their travel plans. Flights on November 28, especially late-night and early-morning departures, are nearly sold out,” he added.

Packages already up and set to rise further

According to operators, starting prices for National Day packages to Caucasus destinations are currently starting at Dh2,500, but agents expect a further increase. “As the date gets closer, flight fares keep increasing and package prices also jump. We expect packages to rise by at least Dh1,500 in the coming days. In just one week, it can reach Dh3,500 or even Dh4,000,” Subair said.

Both agents said the quick sell-out is because of by a mix of short travel time, easy visa rules, and the popularity of destinations such as Georgia, Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Uzbekistan.

Book before prices jump

Operators advised residents: If you have not booked your National Day holiday yet, this is the moment to do it.

“Book now before everything is gone. Once the weekend planning begins and demand peaks, the remaining seats and packages will disappear,” said Subair.