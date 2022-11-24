UAE National Day: Concerts, operetta, poetic and artistic performances lined up for Khor Fakkan celebrations

Squares, streets and trees decorated with national colours as town begins activities on November 25

Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 6:00 PM

A host of concerts and other entertaining activities have been organised in Khor Fakkan to mark UAE's 51st National Day. The town is already glammed up for the occasion and it can be seen in the squares, streets and trees, which are decorated in the colours of the UAE.

"Here in Khor Fakkan, the entire city welcomes all those who wish to celebrate this lovely national occasion; this melody that runs from Khor Fakkan’s mountains to its coasts," said Rashid Khamis Obaid Al Naqbi, Head of the Khor Fakkan Municipal Council.

On November 25, there will be a marine show on Khor Fakkan Beach starting at 4pm. There will also be a host of other activities in the evening from 3pm to 9pm.

Then on Saturday, November 26, the celebrations will kick off at Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre, beginning at 4pm with the national anthem and followed by other entertaining activities until 9pm. This will be followed by a national operetta, ahead of poetic and artistic performances. Harbiya and Razif performances will also be showcased.

On December 3, popular artists Eida Al Menhali and Diana Haddad will take to the stage at the Khor Fakkan Amphitheatre. Proceeds from the concerts will be handed over to the Big Heart Foundation, which supports children and disadvantaged families around the world.

The Khor Fakkan Beach will be also hosting a variety of programmes from December 1 – 3, including cultural dances and performances, children's workshops, traditional food and other activities.

