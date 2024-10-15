UAE National Day celebrations: Key events, performances reviewed by Sharjah

As the UAE prepares to celebrate the 53rd National Day, Sharjah's Executive Council reviewed the preparations. The Council reviewed the report outlining key events, performances, and workshops planned across various cities in the Emirate, as well as the visual identity inspired by the 2024 state initiative, 'Year of Sustainability'.

The Council emphasised that the celebrations and events should resonate with all segments of society, promote national identity, and express joy and gratitude for the union and its accomplishments. Additionally, they aim to honour the founding leaders and their contributions to the unification of the state.

The Sharjah government on Tuesday reviewed the supplementary grants for retirees in the emirate. This grant is provided to retirees from federal entities, local emirate governments, or the private sector who are registered in Sharjah.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The aim is to ensure that their total income reaches a minimum of Dh17,500. This initiative is intended to enhance the quality of life for retirees in Sharjah, support their livelihood, and promote social stability for them and their families. This was announced during the Executive Council's meeting this morning.