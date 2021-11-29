UAE National Day celebration: Sharjah Ruler pardons 237 inmates

Move will see the release of prisoners, serving sentences from several punitive and reformative institutions

His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Member of Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 29 Nov 2021, 1:01 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has ordered the release of 237 inmates of different nationalities who were convicted in various cases on the occasion of the 50th UAE National Day.

Speaking to Khaleej Times Major General, Commander in Chief of Sharjah police, said that the police prepared the list of those who met with the conditions of pardon and showed good conduct during their prison term.

The move will see the release of prisoners serving various sentences from several punitive and reformative institutions from the emirate of Sharjah.

This came on the 50th National Day of the United Arab Emirates and was based on the keenness of the Ruler of Sharjah to allow the convicts to start a new life, return to society as righteous individuals, and enable them to lead their everyday lives and maintain the stability of their families.

The Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police said, "Pardoning the convicts comes from His Highness' keenness to support the family entity and maintain its stability, and to enable the inmates to lead their lives normally,"

The pardon of these prisoners also reflects the Ruler's keenness to provide the inmates with the opportunity to be good members of society.