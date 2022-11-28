UAE National Day celebration: 104 security, civil patrols to ensure safety of residents in Ras Al Khaimah

Officials will be deployed in all vital areas, such as parks, markets, public places, and festive sites, and gathering sites

by Afkar Ali Ahmed Published: Mon 28 Nov 2022, 6:43 PM

Ras Al Khaimah Police has completed its readiness for the 51st National Day celebrations, as 104 security and civil patrols will be present in all parts of the emirate, to monitor the security situation closely during the celebrations.

Top official at Ras Al Khaimah said that the patrols will be deployed in all vital areas, such as parks, markets, public places, and celebration sites, and gathering points for the masses.

The police also will be intensifying traffic patrols to facilitate the smooth flow of traffic to minimize congestion and traffic jams on all internal and external roads of the emirate.

He urged the members of the public to adhere to the general and traffic controls of the Ministry of Interior, and not to drive recklessly on the roads, or obliterating vehicle plate numbers, following discipline and maintaining order, and police and security instructions.

He invites all citizen and residents in the emirate to attend and participate, within the activities of the national march, which will start on Thursday, at 9am from the Al Qawasim Corniche in Ras Al Khaimah.

The march programme will also include military performances by the police and civil defense units, field support and others, with the participation of the Ras Al Khaimah Police Band, and many other entertainment activities, to celebrate the glorious historical legacy of the state, handed down from generation to generation.

"It is imperative that we all celebrate the founders of the Union and their fruitful, inspiring and immortal achievements, by consolidating historical and cultural values, spreading and strengthening national awareness among the people of the current generation, and instilling in them patriotism and sacrifice," he added