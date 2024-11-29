UAE National Day: Cars, mobile phones among prizes in raffle draws set for Mohre workers

Major events will be organised by the Ministry in celebration of Eid Al Etihad
Cars, smartphones, travel tickets and other prizes were announced on Friday for raffle draws that will be organised by The UAE's Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre) for its workers in celebration of the country's 53rd National Day.
Major events will also feature sports, entertainment activities and competitions, the Ministry said on X.
It called on workers to register on Ensureevents53.com in order to be part of this special celebration.
