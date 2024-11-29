UAE National Day: Abu Dhabi announces ban on entry of trucks, heavy vehicles

File photo

Abu Dhabi's Integrated Transport Centre has announced a ban on the entry of trucks and heavy vehicles into the city ahead of UAE National Day celebrations.

In a tweet on Friday, November 29, the authority said that on the occasion of the 53rd National Day, heavy vehicles and trucks would be prohibited from entering main cities – Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Zayed City.

This ban will be implemented on December 2 and 3, which falls on Monday and Tuesday.