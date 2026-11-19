Fifty-five short films have been shortlisted for a Dubai competition marking the UAE’s 55th Eid Al Etihad, with filmmakers highlighting themes of national unity, resilience and the country’s strength in overcoming challenges amid recent regional tensions.

The competition, titled Stories of Our Determination, attracted more than 640 submissions from UAE citizens and residents, with participants producing films exploring themes such as defending the nation, maintaining everyday life during difficult periods and strengthening community solidarity.

Samr Al Marzooqi, Film Commissioner at the Dubai Films and Games Commission, an entity under the Dubai Media Council, said during a media briefing that the initiative was designed to bring communities together through storytelling, particularly following the challenges experienced in recent months.

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55 Years, 55 Films, One Nation

Al Marzooqi explained that the competition was open to participants of different nationalities, age groups and filmmaking backgrounds, allowing both professionals and students to share their perspectives on what it means to belong to the UAE.

The competition, held under the slogan 55 Years, 55 Films, One Nation, will culminate in an awards ceremony on November 26, when 10 winning films will be announced.

As previously reported by Khaleej Times, the competition will recognise outstanding entries across five award categories: Grand Jury Prize, Best Fiction Film, Best Documentary Film, Best Animated Film and Best AI Film. Winning student entries will receive prizes worth Dh10,000, while winners in the professional category will receive prizes worth Dh50,000.

Five winners will be selected from the professional category and another five from the student category, with a seven-member judging panel choosing the shortlisted films.

Al Marzooqi said the competition was launched in September and received a stronger response than organisers had anticipated, particularly because participants were required to submit completed films rather than proposals for future productions.

By November 10 submission deadline, more than 640 entries had been received from citizens and residents across different communities.

Unlike traditional filmmaking competitions that focus primarily on established professionals, the initiative encouraged aspiring filmmakers, university students and first-time participants to produce original work.

Al Marzooqi said several universities had supported students in developing their submissions, with teachers working directly alongside young filmmakers to help bring their ideas to life.

The competition also provided an opportunity to discover emerging talent, including filmmakers whose work had not previously been known to organisers.

Unity during challenging times

One of the competition’s central themes focuses on the UAE’s resilience during recent challenges, encouraging filmmakers to explore how communities have remained united and continued their daily lives despite difficult circumstances.

Al Marzooqi outlined four main themes that guided submissions: efforts to defend the homeland, the UAE as one nation made up of diverse communities, the continuation of life despite challenges, and building a stronger future together.

The themes were intended to reflect the shared experiences of citizens and residents, while highlighting the values of cooperation, belonging and solidarity.

Participants were also given flexibility in how they presented their stories, with submissions ranging from documentaries and fictional films to productions incorporating artificial intelligence.

Al Marzooqi said the decision to hold the awards ceremony during the National Day celebrations reflected the role of creativity in expressing national identity and allowing communities to demonstrate their connection to the country.

The November 26 event will form part of Dubai’s Eid Al Etihad celebrations organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office.

The ceremony would offer a cinematic experience for participants and film enthusiasts, celebrating the shared sense of pride and belonging among citizens and residents.

The initiative also supports the Dubai Films and Games Commission’s broader efforts to identify emerging talent, strengthen the local filmmaking industry and position Dubai as a regional centre for film production and creativity.

The seven-member judging panel is finalising its selections, with the 55 shortlisted films and 10 winners set to be recognised as part of the celebrations.