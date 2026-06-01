UAE launches ‘Naseej’ initiative to cut textile waste, boost recycling

The UAE has launched ‘Naseej’, the National Initiative for Textile Circularity, to help shift the textile sector towards a circular economy model that reduces waste and makes better use of resources.

The initiative aims to move the industry away from a linear “use and discard” system towards one that reuses materials, retains value, and supports long-term sustainability and economic growth.

Developed through a partnership between the National Projects Office, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, Emirates Foundation, and Tadweer Group, Naseej will act as a national platform to coordinate policy, industry action, research, and public engagement across the textile value chain.

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It is built on five key pillars: collection and recycling, awareness and outreach, behavioural research, policies and regulations, and circular business and innovation.

Rooted in the UAE’s heritage of craftsmanship and resourcefulness, the initiative draws on traditional values while promoting more sustainable habits for the future.

why it's important

Textile waste presents a growing challenge globally and nationally.

In the UAE, annual textile waste volumes are estimated to reach approximately 220,000 tonnes.

Naseej responds to this challenge with a structured national approach that strengthens collection and recycling systems, advances research and innovation, and fosters a culture of conscious consumption aligned with circular economy principles.

Strategic groundwork for Naseej

The groundwork for Naseej began during COP28, supported by the National Projects Office at the Presidential Court, and advanced through a series of MoUs with key partners across the textile sector.

These include fashion brands, manufacturers, recyclers, research institutions and community organisations, forming a national framework for collaboration and delivery.

Following its launch, Naseej will roll out a series of national programmes to support sustainable textile practices, strengthen collection and recycling infrastructure, and advance research, pilots, and market development initiatives that enable scalable circular solutions across the UAE.

First community activity

As part of its launch, Naseej will host its first community activation, “The Fabric of Possibility,” from 5–7 June 2026 at Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi.

The immersive experience will encourage families and individuals to reflect on textile waste, explore sustainable solutions and take part in shaping a more circular future.

The experience will expand to other regions across the UAE in subsequent phases.

By aligning policy, industry leadership, and community participation within a single national framework, Naseej strengthens the UAE’s role as a global reference for circular economy implementation.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism, said that, thanks to the leadership’s support, the project’s development was made possible.

He added that Naseej is establishing a national framework that aligns policy, industry action and public participation under a shared circular economy vision. By shifting from fragmented voluntary efforts to an organised national system built on partnerships and cooperation, he said the initiative will enable large-scale circular textile solutions and support the UAE Circular Economy Policy 2031.