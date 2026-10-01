UAE named among world’s best retirement destinations for tax efficiency, visa processing

The UAE has emerged as the world’s leading retirement destination for people prioritising tax efficiency, while also ranking among the fastest countries for securing retirement residency, according to the 2026 Global Retirement Report and Index by Global Citizen Solutions.

The report assessed 46 retirement and passive-income residency programmes across five areas: quality of life, mobility and citizenship, tax optimisation, quality of procedure, and costs and investment.

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While the UAE ranked 19th overall, the report found that its strengths become significantly more pronounced when retirees prioritise tax efficiency and ease of obtaining residency rather than a future route to citizenship.

The UAE and Bahrain tied for first place globally for tax optimisation, with the report highlighting the absence of personal income, wealth and inheritance taxes.

The UAE also ranked first for quality of procedure, with residency processing estimated at around one month and strong provisions for including family members.

UAE tops tax-focused retirement ranking

When Global Citizen Solutions recalculated its index according to different retiree priorities, the UAE came first globally for fiscal optimisation, ahead of Mauritius, Paraguay, Guatemala and Costa Rica.

The report described the Emirates as particularly attractive for retirees seeking a tax-efficient base, with no personal income tax.

This contrasts with several of Europe’s leading retirement destinations, where high quality of life and stronger pathways to citizenship can come with substantially higher taxation.

Spain, for example, ranked third overall but fell to 36th when the index was recalculated specifically for tax-focused retirees.

The report said this illustrates why an overall ranking does not necessarily identify the most suitable destination for every retiree.

Residency in around one month

Speed is another area where the UAE stood out.

According to the report, the time required to secure residence across the 46 programmes ranges from about one month to more than two years, with 30 programmes taking six months or less.

The UAE was among the fastest, with processing estimated at around one month.

By comparison, some popular European destinations have considerably longer timelines, with Portugal taking around 24 months and Cyprus approximately 27 months, according to the report.

The UAE’s combination of rapid processing and broad family inclusion placed it at the top of the report’s procedure category.

A ‘zero-tax hub’

The report grouped the UAE and Bahrain into a category it called “zero-tax hubs”, reflecting their combination of tax efficiency and rapid residency procedures.

For retirees whose primary objective is establishing a tax-efficient residence rather than acquiring another passport, the report said the Gulf model represents a distinct proposition compared with European retirement programmes.

The UAE’s position reflects one of the report’s broader findings: there is no single retirement destination that leads across every measure.

European countries tend to perform strongly on quality of life and mobility, Latin American destinations frequently offer lower costs and favourable tax structures, while the Gulf stands out for tax efficiency and speed.

Retirement becoming a wealth-planning decision

The report said international retirement is increasingly moving beyond a lifestyle decision to become part of longer-term financial and wealth planning.

More than 60 million US-dollar millionaires now live worldwide, according to UBS figures cited in the report, with another 5.3 million projected to join their ranks by 2029.

At the same time, the world’s population is ageing rapidly.

The number of people aged 65 and above is projected to more than double from 761 million in 2021 to around 1.6 billion by 2050, according to UN figures cited in the study.

That combination of greater longevity and increasingly mobile private wealth is encouraging more people to consider residence, taxation and lifestyle across multiple jurisdictions rather than automatically retiring in the country where they spent their working lives.

Retirees controlling growing share of wealth

The financial significance of older populations is also increasing.

Across OECD countries, disposable income among people aged over 65 averages around 87 per cent of that of the overall population, the report said.

People aged 50 and above accounted for roughly half of global consumer spending in 2020 and around 34 per cent of global GDP, with their economic contribution forecast to reach about $118 trillion, or 39 per cent of world output, by 2050, according to AARP figures cited in the report.

This has intensified competition among countries seeking to attract internationally mobile retirees and their capital.

Younger generations planning retirement earlier

Retirement planning is also starting earlier.

The report cited research showing Generation Z in the US expects to retire significantly earlier than older generations, while younger workers are also beginning to save sooner.

This has helped expand interest in the Financial Independence, Retire Early movement, under which people seek to accumulate enough assets to reduce or leave full-time employment well before the traditional retirement age.

The trend is increasingly intersecting with international relocation, as retirees and financially independent workers consider countries where living costs and taxes could allow their savings to stretch further.

Different destinations for different priorities

Uruguay ranked first overall in the 2026 index, followed closely by Mauritius, while Spain, Costa Rica and Portugal were among the other leading destinations.

However, the report stressed that the small gap separating the leading countries means the ranking should not be treated as a simple list of the world’s “best” places to retire.

Instead, the outcome changes substantially depending on what an individual values.

For tax-focused retirees, the UAE ranked first ,For those prioritising a second passport, Spain led the report’s tailored assessment, while Paraguay led for capital efficiency and Spain topped its lifestyle and family relocation profiles.

The UAE’s strengths are therefore concentrated in areas that could be particularly important to internationally mobile retirees and high-net-worth individuals: tax efficiency, fast execution and family inclusion.

The report concluded that retirement residency is increasingly being viewed as a strategic planning decision involving taxation, mobility, family needs and lifestyle rather than simply a visa obtained at the end of a person’s working life.