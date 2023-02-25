Revealed: From Dubai's Museum of the Future to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, top UAE attractions that nearly sell out every day

Industry experts see a surge in bookings by tourists for various activities including desert safari and helicopter ride

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 6:00 AM Last updated: Sat 25 Feb 2023, 6:28 AM

The travel industry experts said the post-pandemic era recorded a huge demand for activities the UAE offers to tourists. “Museum of the Future in Dubai and the Ferrari World in Abu Dhabi top the list of activities in the country with the tickets nearly being sold out every day,” said Tito Mathachan, director of sales, Rayna Tours.

“The tourists are in love with the activities here. They are trying out every activity the country has to offer,” said Dash Anthony, general manager of Route of Dubai.

According to industry experts, activities are divided into different sectors like adventure, leisure, learning and sightseeing. “Adventure activities like desert safari and helicopter ride are among the most sought-after. This year, the number of tourists trying out various activities recorded a massive surge,” said Libin Varghese, director of sales at Rooh Travel and Tourism. Under the adventure, experts also add Dubai Swing, Dubai Sky Dive, Hatta Zipline and sledge, and much more.

“Attractions like Dubai Museum of the Future and Miracle Gardens fall under learning, and it tops all the categories,” said Varghese.

Experts also noted that tourists prefer Dubai and Abu Dhabi because these cities offer different attractions and activities that suit their interests. “Another in-demand activity is the cruise tour. Large vessels take the tourists from Dubai to Abu Dhabi for two nights and three days to have a peaceful and leisurely time,” said Varghese.

“The Marina yacht is also the most enquired activity. Tourists who would like to celebrate some occasion or host a party prefer floating on waters, and it’s considerably affordable in Dubai compared to other cities in the world,” said Varghese.

Considering the dining part, Mathachan mentioned that the city has nearly every cuisine on offer, making the eateries a must-try for visitors. “With hundreds of activities, Dubai offers every cuisine for your taste buds. Once visitors arrive, they are constantly on the hunt to try out multiple delicacies in the city,” he added.

