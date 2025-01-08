UAE mums hope for reduced office hours, remote work option as new policies to boost families rolled out

From work-life balance concerns to rising living costs, parenthood in today's day and age comes with its own set of challenges.

With many mothers citing the aforementioned concerns as factors that prevent them from having bigger families, they are now hopeful new government initiatives will simplify their journey.

Recently, the UAE introduced a slew of initiatives to support families, some key efforts include: establishing a Ministry for Family Affairs at the federal level, extended maternity leave in Abu Dhabi and a special programme in Dubai.

Dubai resident Fatima Al Zarouni said that long work hours discourage many women from having more children. She called on private sector companies to reduce working hours for mothers, allow remote work, and increase maternity leave.

While public sector employees can get up to 90 days off for maternity leave, most private sector workers get just 60 days. “Not every mother can rely on the help of domestic workers. The responsibilities of cooking, organising, and working for the children require immense effort,” said Fatima.

She highlighted that many families live in rented homes, and with rising living costs, the pressure on mothers intensifies.

She advocates for providing financial and social support for families. “Support for new families has to increase as the cost of living is much higher after marriage.”

Amina Al Alalawi from Abu Dhabi believes families can no longer be sustained in single-income households. She pointed out that it is difficult for a mother to manage both the children’s needs and a career, especially with long working hours. “When work ends at 4pm or 5pm and I get home, I have no energy left to teach my children or spend time with them.”

For some, the dream of expanding their families often feels distant, as they struggle with the pressures of life. “The situation stresses me out,” says Umm Saif, who recently became a mother.

The Abu Dhabi resident explained how working in the private sector while raising her young child leaves her with limited time for bonding or rest.

Like many other mothers, she faces the daunting challenge of juggling work, childcare, and household responsibilities. “But I want to help my husband and family monetarily."

Jumana Suleiman Al Naqbi from Ras Al Khaimah said changing societal perceptions is the biggest challenge. “The cost of living and the changing mindset of the new generation are the other challenges.”

New policies, possible initiatives

An expert has called for implementing pre-marital educational initiatives and advocates.

Dr Fayeza Alrais, MBBS, FRCSC, Canadian Boards, consultant in Obstetrics & Gynecology, and High-Risk Pregnancy & Fetal Medicine, also proposed remote work during a woman's ovulation period to reduce work-related stress, which could positively impact pregnancy rates.

Dr Fayeza Alrais "During Covid-19, we observed an increase in pregnancy rates among patients who worked from home. We believe that a similar approach, combined with financial incentives, could help boost fertility rates in the UAE." Recently, a new Ministry for Family Affairs has been established in the UAE to empower families and strengthen their cohesion and stability. While announcing the 'Ministry of Family' in December last year, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, had tasked the authority with developing legislation, policies, and programmes to address challenges families face. "This task is not the ministry's alone. It is a shared responsibility involving parents, ministries, entities, as well as the public and private sectors," he said then. Sanaa Suhail has been appointed to head the ministry. Its primary responsibilities will include developing policies to enhance family stability, proposing initiatives to increase fertility rates, preparing couples for marriage, and ensuring the well-being of children and vulnerable groups in society. In Dubai, the 'Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme' offers a comprehensive package that includes wedding support, housing assistance, flexible work policies, and social, financial, and housing awareness and education programmes. An extended maternity leave for Emirati women working in the private sector began in Abu Dhabi in September last year. As part of the scheme, Emirati mothers who work in the private sector can also apply for a financial support complementary to their salary during their paid maternity leave, as long as they have the approval of their private-sector employer.