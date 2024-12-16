UAE: Multiple injuries reported after bus accident in Khorfakkan

Multiple injuries were reported on Monday after a bus carrying construction workers was involved in an accident in Khorfakkan.

Taking to social media, the Sharjah Police confirmed the accident, but did not specify the casualties.

Advising residents to not spread rumours, the police said in an Instagram story sometime after midnight: “In cooperation with all relevant authorities, we are dealing with an accident of a bus carrying workers in Khorfakkan. We will provide you with the developments later. We are calling on members of the public to obtain information from official sources only.”

According to social workers, the incident took place at a roundabout just before entering the city.

“The men, who were all Indians, were workers of a company which has its headquarters in Ajman,” said Saleem, a social worker with Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC). “The men had travelled to Ajman on their day off to visit the company HQ and do some shopping for food items in that area. They were returning a little after 8pm,” he added.