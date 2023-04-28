UAE: Multibillion-dollar integrated resort taking shape in RAK; expected to open in 2027

It will be the first Wynn Resort — out of its six properties in Las Vegas, Macau, and Boston Harbor — that will be situated on a beach

Here's how the resort will look — Supplied photo

by Nasreen Abdulla Published: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 2:11 PM Last updated: Fri 28 Apr 2023, 2:49 PM

The region's first integrated resort — a multibillion-dollar project — is one step closer to taking shape on Ras Al Khaimah's Al Marjan Island, according to its developer Wynn Resorts. It is expected to open in four years.

Two contractors have been appointed to undertake the construction work on the facility. Alec Engineering and Contracting LLC (Alec) has been awarded the main contract for the construction, while Bauer International FZE, a German foundation specialist, will undertake the piling and enabling works.

The expected opening date of the facility has also been announced. Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, said: “We have spent the past year meticulously programming and concepting Wynn Al Marjan Island, carefully considering its unique location. I am incredibly proud of our design and development team’s ability to impart our legacy of rich, thoughtful design into a sun-soaked beachside resort that will delight customers, new and old. We look forward to opening Wynn Al Marjan Island in early 2027.”

Wynn Resorts, one of the world’s most well-known independent hotel developer and operator, is renowned for its luxurious properties, especially in Las Vegas. Wynn Al Marjan Island will be the group's most impressive and extensive project as yet.

A Colliers report about the future of tourism in Ras Al Khaimah published last month called the resort a “a game-changer for RAK Tourism” and said that by 2030, the emirate could “welcome over 5.5 million visitors”.

The report also said that the resort will bring added benefits like job creation, an increased number of visitors, and global image enhancement. “This property is expected to not only act as one of the flagship properties in Ras Al Khaimah, but also create a gap in the market for new, unique concepts to enter, given the increase in demand from domestic and inbound visitors alike,” it added

Facilities

The multibillion-dollar resort will have at least 1,000 rooms, more than 10 fine dining restaurants, a spa, a wide range of entertainment options, and a gaming area.

It will be the first Wynn Resort — out of its six properties in Las Vegas, Macau, and Boston Harbor — that will be situated on a beach and will also mark the first time the US company is foraying into the Middle East and North Africa region.

The resort will be built on an area of almost 250,000 square metres on the man-made Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah.

In an earlier interview, Billings had said that the location gave them an advantage. “Given it is a man-made island, it is a flexible location. For example, if you want to move the beach, you move the beach. It is a really exciting project and we sought to maximise the relationship of the facility to the surroundings, particularly in the non-gaming amenities like food and beverages and wellness and taking advantage of the unique location,” said Billings.

ALSO READ: