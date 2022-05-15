UAE mourns Sheikh Khalifa: Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif in Abu Dhabi to offer condolences

The new UAE President is behind transforming the Abu Dhabi emirate into a vibrant place for culture and creative activities
UAE6 hours ago
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived in the UAE to express condolence on the demise of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Prime Minister will express condolences to the newly elected President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on behalf of the government and the Pakistanis, ARY News reported.
Meanwhile, to show their solidarity with the UAE people, the Government of Pakistan announced three-day national mourning from May 13-15, with the national flag flying at half-mast.
Pakistan's national flag will be at half-mast during the national mourning, reported The Nation, citing a press release issued by the Pakistan Foreign Office.
Pakistan Foreign Affairs spokesperson Asim Iftikhar Ahmad said that the government and the people have received the news of the "sad demise of the UAE President with a deep sense of sorrow and grief".
Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister, through his Twitter account, had expressed his grief over the death of Sheikh Khalifa and said that UAE had lost a visionary leader and Pakistan, a great friend.
Meanwhile, UAE's Federal Supreme Council on Saturday unanimously elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates.
ALSO READ:
Pakistan's Prime minister on Sunday extended his regards to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the President of the United Arab Emirates and expressed his will to strengthen the bond between the two countries.
"Heartiest congratulations to my brother @MohamedBinZayed on his election as new President of UAE. I extend best wishes to him and look forward to working together to further strengthen our multifaceted partnership. Pakistan-UAE fraternal ties are destined to scale new heights, IA," Shehbaz Sharif tweeted.
The new UAE President is behind transforming the Abu Dhabi emirate into a vibrant place for culture and creative activities
UAE6 hours ago
Mohamed has played a lead role in the UAE’s economic transition and has been spearheading efforts to develop non-oil industries
UAE6 hours ago
Sheikh Mohamed has been tirelessly working to achieve a more stable and peaceful Middle East
UAE6 hours ago
His legacy is that of a peacemaker who ended decades-old hostilities and forged diplomatic relations with Israel
UAE18 hours ago
Several closed shops, cancelled cultural programmes to stand with the nation in its sorrow
UAE18 hours ago
The decision coincides with the mourning period for the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan
UAE19 hours ago
She will pay respects to the late leader 'on behalf of the Biden-Harris Administration and the American people'
UAE20 hours ago
'He was a wise and respected leader who will be missed enormously,' the UK leader said in a statement
UAE20 hours ago