UAE mourns influential Emirati poet Sultan bin Khalifa Al Habtoor

Poet and former FNC member remembered for blending public service with a lasting cultural legacy

  • PUBLISHED: Wed 22 Apr 2026, 11:31 AM
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The Federal National Council (FNC) has expressed its condolences following the passing of Emirati poet and former member Sultan bin Khalifa Al Jutour, who leaves behind a notable legacy in both public service and the cultural sphere.

FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash, along with council members, extended heartfelt sympathies to the family of the late poet, praying for his soul to rest in peace and for his loved ones to be granted patience and solace.

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Al Habtoor was remembered as a figure who successfully bridged national duty with literary contribution. Over the course of his life, he held several positions within the federal government, while also playing a meaningful role in enriching the UAE’s cultural and literary landscape.

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His poetic works, known for reflecting personal experience and national identity, contributed to the broader movement of Emirati literature. Tributes highlighted the lasting imprint he left on the country’s cultural scene, describing him as a voice that combined creativity with a deep sense of public service.

The FNC noted that his passing marks the loss of a prominent personality whose contributions spanned governance and the arts, underscoring his enduring influence on both fronts.

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