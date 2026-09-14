UAE mourns two servicemen killed during training mission in country

The UAE Ministry of Defence on Monday mourned two servicemen who died while carrying out a training mission within the country.

The ministry identified the deceased as Major Abdalla Shamis Almenhali and candidate Saeed Abdalla Alshamsi.

In a statement, the authority expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the two servicemen, offering its sympathy during the difficult time. The ministry prayed that Almighty God grant the deceased His mercy and their families strength and solace.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Earlier this year on June 27, another Emirati serviceman died while carrying out a training mission in the country.

The ministry identified the serviceman as First Corporal Issa Ghaloum Al Baloushi. The statement said the training mission took place on Saturday, June 27, but did not provide further details about the circumstances surrounding his death.

The authority offered its deepest condolences and sincere sympathies to the family of the fallen serviceman.