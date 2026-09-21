Mourning in UAE: What happens on radio when a royal figure dies?

UAE residents tuning in to their usual radio stations on their morning drive or daily commute may have noticed something different: the familiar mix of music, presenter banter, competitions and live entertainment had given way to a quieter, more sombre broadcast format.

The change comes as radio stations adjust their programming during Dubai’s 10-day official mourning period following the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mourned his younger brother in a message shared on social media.

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“May God have mercy on Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May God have mercy on you, my brother. You have settled with a Generous and Great Lord. You are absent from our eyes but not from our prayers and hearts, O Ahmed.”

Sheikh Ahmed was the fourth and youngest son of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the former Vice-President and Ruler of Dubai. He served as Deputy Chairman of Dubai Police and Public Security and was president of Al Wasl Sports Club.

Why does the radio sound different during mourning?

For many UAE residents, the first indication that something has changed may come during their usual drive to work.

The upbeat music, presenter-led segments and entertainment features that normally fill the airwaves are stopped temporarily. Stations typically adopt a more restrained tone in keeping with the period of mourning.

This is not a new practice in the UAE. Radio stations have previously altered their schedules during official periods of mourning following the deaths of members of the UAE ruling families.

Regular entertainment programming has been suspended or significantly reduced, while stations have turned to more solemn formats, including classical or instrumental music and religious programming.

During the mourning period following the death of the late UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in 2022, for example, radio channels suspended their regular programming. Some stations broadcast Quranic recitations, while others played classical music.

From entertainment to a more solemn broadcast

During official mourning periods, radio and television broadcasters in the UAE have traditionally adjusted their output to reflect the occasion.

That can mean taking a break from upbeat music, competitions, entertainment-led talk segments and other regular programming. News bulletins continue to provide information, while the overall tone of broadcasts becomes more subdued.