Driving in UAE? Motorists warned of 5 reasons for tyre blowouts in summer

Motorists across the UAE are being urged to conduct regular tyre inspections, avoid overloading vehicles, ensure all lights and indicators are functioning properly, and refrain from storing flammable materials in their cars, as part of the country's latest road safety campaign to reduce traffic accidents during the summer season.

The UAE Ministry of Interior, represented by the Federal Traffic Council, has launched its third traffic awareness campaign of 2026 under the slogan "Accident-Free Summer", as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety and reduce traffic accidents and injuries during the peak summer months.

The three-month nationwide campaign targets all road users and drivers across all vehicle categories, focusing on raising awareness of safe driving practices and vehicle maintenance during one of the year's busiest travel periods.

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The Ministry said the campaign coincides with the start of the summer holiday and travel season, highlighting the importance of taking essential safety precautions before embarking on long journeys. Authorities are urging motorists to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and to strictly adhere to traffic regulations.

Among the campaign's key messages are the importance of regular tyre maintenance and inspections, ensuring roof loads do not exceed the permitted height of 60cm, checking that vehicle lighting systems and indicators are operating correctly, and avoiding the storage of flammable materials inside vehicles.

The initiative forms part of the Ministry of Interior's broader strategy to improve traffic safety standards and reduce accidents through awareness campaigns targeting all segments of society.

The UAE previously launched a similar "Accident-Free Summer" initiative in 2024, focusing on tyre safety, regular vehicle maintenance, adherence to speed limits, and maintaining safe distances between vehicles.

Authorities have repeatedly warned motorists about the increased risks posed by extreme summer temperatures, particularly their impact on vehicle tyres. Drivers are advised to ensure tyres are not worn or damaged, verify their manufacturing dates, and maintain appropriate tyre pressure levels.

According to road safety authorities, five major factors contribute to tyre blowouts during the summer season: overloading vehicles beyond their tyre capacity, incorrect tyre pressure, excessive speeding beyond tyre design specifications, friction from contact with hot asphalt surfaces, and prior misuse of tyres, including driving on unsuitable terrain.

Officials stressed that tyre inspections alone are not sufficient to prevent accidents. Regular vehicle servicing, including checks of engine oil, cooling fluids and other essential components, remains critical to ensuring road safety. Authorities also emphasised the importance of responsible driving behaviour and compliance with traffic laws to help reduce accidents during the peak summer travel season.