As the long weekend approaches and families plan to head out more during late hours, they will also expect to encounter trucks, lorries and buses on the roads in UAE.

While driving within the limits of an emirate during the day can be challenging enough (thanks to peak traffic during rush hour), inter-emirate traffic on major highways possesses its own challenges.

Different roads in the UAE permit trucks and lorries to use them at certain hours — with some roads having 24-hour bans as well to regulate traffic and ensure road safety. However, in cases where motorists find themselves in the vicinity of such large vehicles, they must take extra caution to be safe.

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Why extra caution is important

When large trucks and buses are on roads, they have some operational limitations.

Large vehicles typically have larger blind spots, which means they may not be able to see a smaller vehicle in the lane next to theirs clearly. They also struggle to stop the vehicle immediately and require more distance to come to a complete stop.

These vehicles also have limited manoeuvrability that does not allow them to turn, steer or navigate their way through traffic as simply as a smaller vehicle.

Four ways to drive safer around large vehicles

Dubai Police, in an advisory on Friday, shared four different ways motorists could make sure to be extra cautious around large vehicles.

1. Stay out of blind spots:

Trucks and buses have huge blind spots in front of, next to and behind the vehicle. One quick way to check if your vehicle is in a blind spot is to see if you can see the driver of the truck — if you cannot, it is likely that your vehicle is in a blind spot.

2. Stay in your lane:

Large vehicles take a longer distance and more time to come to a halt. If a motorist is changing multiple lanes quickly then the truck may struggle to come to a halt or

3. Avoid driving alongside trucks

Driving next to a truck could put the vehicle in its blind spot, making it a dangerous drive for any smaller vehicle next to it.

4. Don't attempt unsafe overtaking

While it may require some patience to be behind a large vehicle, overtaking is no easy feat. Before you overtake, make sure the truck driver can see you, use the turn signal, move into the left lane and accelerate to avoid being in the blind spot. Then, make sure the truck is visible in your rearview mirror before you move back into that lane.