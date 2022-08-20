UAE: Motorists asked to exercise caution, adhere to changing speed limits amid rain

By Web Desk Published: Sat 20 Aug 2022, 1:55 PM

Authorities have warned motorists to exercise caution while driving due to rain.

The Abu Dhabi Police has asked drivers to also follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.

The authority put out the advisory in a tweet on its social media page.

The UAE had recently experienced an extension of air depression accompanied by rains of different intensities in the Eastern and Southern regions.

The authority had earlier run a safety campaign informing motorists on how they can stay safe during adverse weather conditions.

Some steps one could follow are:

Check the condition of wind shield wipers and tyres before heading out Use headlights, even during the day, for improved visibility and to alert motorists ahead of you Increase the distance between your vehicle and the car ahead of you Follow speed and direction signboards on roads Do not drive through water-logged areas Avoid distractions while driving like using mobiles or taking photos/videos

