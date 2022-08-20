UAE: Motorists asked to exercise caution, adhere to changing speed limits amid rain

Maritime rescue units have also attended to 25 marine accidents
Authorities have warned motorists to exercise caution while driving due to rain.
The Abu Dhabi Police has asked drivers to also follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic information boards.
The authority put out the advisory in a tweet on its social media page.
The UAE had recently experienced an extension of air depression accompanied by rains of different intensities in the Eastern and Southern regions.
The authority had earlier run a safety campaign informing motorists on how they can stay safe during adverse weather conditions.
Some steps one could follow are:
