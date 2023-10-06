UAE motorists alert: Accident on key road; speed limit reduced due to fog

Abu Dhabi police has asked drivers to be careful due to the low visibility caused by the prevailing fog

Abu Dhabi authority has warned motorists of an accident on a key road in the emirate.

The Abu Dhabi Police took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform drivers of the incident on Al Ain Road, opposite Abu Dhabi University.

Motorists are advised to be wary of the congestion and obstruction of traffic on the concerned road.

In an alert put out earlier, the speed limit has been reduced on a major road in Abu Dhabi due to fog and mist formation.

The authority took to X, formerly Twitter, to inform motorists of the reduced speed limit.

It has been reduced to 80 km/hr on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Road.

The authority has asked fellow drivers to be careful of the low horizontal visibility due to fog and has called on motorists to adhere to signs and electronic directional boards.

The authority wishes for everyone safety. It has also reduced the speed limit of other roads in the emirate.

A red and yellow alert has been issued in the UAE today, with temperatures expected to drop to 20ºC in some internal regions.

